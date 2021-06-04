Nick Charles Parker
AVINGER Services for Nick Charles Parker of Avinger, TX/Lake of the Pines will be held at Mims Chapel United Methodist Church in Avinger, TX on June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. A celebration of Nick's life will immediately follow at the Parker home/Parkerdise at 2235 Boon Dock Rd, Avinger, TX, 75630.
Nick went to be with his heavenly father on May 31, 2021. Nick was born on May 9, 1965. Nick leaves the love of his life, wife, and best friend, Denise Houston Parker; his daughter Kristen Nichole Parker; his Angel Mattie Alicia Coyle, his granddaughter; father in law Bill Houston; and his girls Stephanie Coyle and Kara Wolf.
Nick is preceded in death by his father James Jake Newton Parker; his mother Betty Ruth Gaines Parker; his sister Penelope Gaines Parker Jones; brother in law Mark Jones; and his beloved furr-son Muggs.
Nick leaves many family members and friends, especially his Boon Dock family, to cherish his memory.
