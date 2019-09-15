Norma Elizabeth Taylor
MARSHALL Graveside services will be held for Mrs. Norma Taylor, age 84, of Marshall, TX at 10:00 a.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall, TX, with Bro. James Fleet and Bro. George Tijerina officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mrs. Taylor was born March 3, 1935 in Marshall, TX, to Robert Edward Lee Fyffe and Nanny Belle Phillips Fyffe and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 13, 2019.
Norma was raised and attended school in Marshall, TX. After high school, Mrs. Taylor would go on to work at Marshall National Bank, and after there, would work in the office of Dr. Ray H. Carter for 20 years. Norma would go on from there to Texas & Pacific Railroad Hospital Association where she would eventually retire. Mrs. Taylor was a long time and faithful member of Grange Hall Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Women's Club. Mrs. Taylor was a strong Christian woman, always kind and compassionate. Norma never spoke a word in anger or raised her voice. Mrs. Taylor's favorite hobbies were reading her bible and her daily devotionals. Norma loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Tom Taylor, Sr., and her parents. She is survived by her son, Tommy Taylor and wife Thao of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Jane Taylor of Marshall, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Madewell and husband Tim, Jennifer Brooke Andrews, Jerry Thomas Taylor III, Tristen Lee Taylor, and Emilie Elizabeth Taylor; great grandchildren, Faith Nicole Madewell, Taylor Leigh Madewell, and Kayden Rileigh Andrews, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Mrs. Norma Elizabeth Taylor is much loved and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Taylor was born March 3, 1935 in Marshall, TX, to Robert Edward Lee Fyffe and Nanny Belle Phillips Fyffe and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 13, 2019.
Norma was raised and attended school in Marshall, TX. After high school, Mrs. Taylor would go on to work at Marshall National Bank, and after there, would work in the office of Dr. Ray H. Carter for 20 years. Norma would go on from there to Texas & Pacific Railroad Hospital Association where she would eventually retire. Mrs. Taylor was a long time and faithful member of Grange Hall Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Women's Club. Mrs. Taylor was a strong Christian woman, always kind and compassionate. Norma never spoke a word in anger or raised her voice. Mrs. Taylor's favorite hobbies were reading her bible and her daily devotionals. Norma loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Tom Taylor, Sr., and her parents. She is survived by her son, Tommy Taylor and wife Thao of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Jane Taylor of Marshall, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Madewell and husband Tim, Jennifer Brooke Andrews, Jerry Thomas Taylor III, Tristen Lee Taylor, and Emilie Elizabeth Taylor; great grandchildren, Faith Nicole Madewell, Taylor Leigh Madewell, and Kayden Rileigh Andrews, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Mrs. Norma Elizabeth Taylor is much loved and will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.