Norma Jean Helms
MARSHALL Norma Jean Ellis Helms, 85, of Marshall, TX, passed away on Saturday, May 2. Born in Covington to the late Ellis and Oma Mae Barron Hazelrig, she was a resident of Covington and Memphis before moving to Beaumont, TX where she lived for 35 years then moving to Marshall almost 12 years ago. She was a retired administrative assistant in a real estate and investment firm. She is survived by one daughter, Debra Jean Ellis (Dan Lee) Fowler of Elysian Fields, TX; one son, William Thomas (Bonnie Koening) Ellis, Jr. of Waskom, TX; four grandchildren, Christopher Lee (Rena) Fowler, Jaclyn Fowler (Chad) Grubbs, Marisa Beth Fowler (Chase) Brawley and Jeremiah Simmons; five great grandchildren, Cal William Grubbs, Emma Grace Grubbs, Nico Lee Fowler, Loucas William Fowler and Belphoebe Simmons and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
