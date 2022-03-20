Norris James Johnson
WASKOM, TX — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Norris James Johnson, age 82, of Waskom TX, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
