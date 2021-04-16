Obelia McAllister Cotton
JEFFERSON On a beautiful sun shinny day, July 22, 1935, Ophelia burst into the world. During her assignment here on earth, she graduated from George Washington Craver High School. While at Carver, she was crowned Queen on two different occasions. She met, fell in love, and married Jimmy C. Cotton. To this union, a star was born, they named her DeWayne Jacqueline Cotton. The family moved from Dallas to Santa Ana, California where Ophelia obtained both her Cosmetology license and Bachelor of Arts Degree. Her most proud accomplishment was to help her grand and great grandchildren achieve success. The only thing she liked more than praising the Lord was fishing. Her homegoing services are Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing Friday, April 16, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home.
