Ola C. Hays
MARSHALL, TEXAS Ola attended school in Karnack, Texas. She was married to the late Curtis Hays, in Marshall, Texas. Ola worked as a homemaker, and housekeeper for several families, and was a professional home healthcare provider. Her hobbies included cooking, cleaning, watching soap operas, reading the bible, and listening to gospel music. She enjoyed attending Sunday services, taking care of her rose bushes and floral garden. Her memory will be greatly cherished by her family and friends. Ola is preceded in death by her parents, Willie & Eliza H. Johnson; first husband, Will Earl Brooks; second husband, Willie Edwards; third husband, Curtis Hays; and son, Bobby Joe Brooks. Ola is survived by her daughters, Debra Franklin and Waverlee Edwards both of Levelland, Texas and Doris Ellison of Lancaster Texas; sons, Richard Brooks of Karnack, Texas and Herman Brooks of Arlington, Texas; to include a host of grand and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas are scheduled for 12:00 P.M., Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Sipps Cemetery in Karnack, Texas. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
