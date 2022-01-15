Oliver Heartsill “Sam” Clark, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Oliver Heartsill (Sam) Clark Jr. went to be with his heavenly father on January 9, 2022, after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. He had just celebrated his 70th birthday and had fought courageously to spend as much time here in our earthly home with his beloved family. Sam and Mary built a large family and very successful business, Classic Homes, over their 39 years together. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Heartsill Clark Sr. and his mother Betty Anderson Clark, as well as his brother Benjamin Pope Clark. Sam’s legacy will be carried on in the hearts of his loved ones: his beloved wife Mary Morton Clark, their children, and grandchildren: Justin, Brandi and Logan Clark of Longview; John Michael, Hudson and Oliver Clark of Longview; Jeff, Mary Margaret, Julia Pearl, Sam David, Gabriel Blake and Rebecca Rose Hart of Longview; Anna Marie, Cole, Emma Grace and Elliott Elsenbrock of Kingwood; and Austin, Katie Anne and Betty Anne Oden of Marshall. Sam took great pride and joy in his family.
The funeral will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, Texas with a celebration of life reception to follow at the East Texas Builder’s Association event center that Sam built in 2009.
The Clark family would like to thank Dr. Larry Frase for his compassionate care over this past year. In lieu of flowers, Sam’s wish is for you to reach out to a loved one who has touched your life and let them know how much they mean to you or perhaps mend a fence with one that you have been putting off for far too long. Donations in his memory can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church of Marshall, Trinity Episcopal Church of Longview, the East Texas Builders Association scholarship fund, or ArtsView Children’s Theatre. The Clark family would also like to thank their many friends and family for the countless prayers, delicious meals, and warm hugs over the past year. Thank you for loving us so well during this challenging season. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
