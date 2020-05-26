Oliver Wendell Craft
MARSHALL Beloved father and cherished grandfather, Oliver Wendell Craft, Jr., age 92, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. He was born on November 21, 1927 in Clarks, Louisiana to Oliver Wendell Craft, Sr. and Ida Johnston Craft.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Esta Mae (Null) Craft; two of his grandchildren, Corena Leigh Harton and Benjamin Thomas Harton; and six brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Lynn Craft Harton; his sons, Kenneth Wendell Craft and Christopher Michael Craft (Debbie); and his grandchild, Christopher Michael Craft of Austin, Texas.
Oliver loved to fish and was famous for sharing his vegetable garden with others. He was an active member of the Baptist Builder's and traveled with Esta to several states helping with the construction of churches. He was an active member of the Gideons. He attended school in Louisiana and moved to League City where he met his wife on a blind date. They were married for 64 years, until the time of her death. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947, and retired after twenty years in the Reserves. He was a Gideon and had worked for AMOCO, retiring after 25 years. He and Esta moved to Palestine where they bought a farm and spent the happiest days of their lives. They later moved to Nesbitt to be close to his daughter. One of his favorite sayings, when he was ready to go, was Time is short and I must not linger. Time IS short. Oliver will be inurned with his wife at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery with Military Honors. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
