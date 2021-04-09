Oneida C. Loyd
MARSHALL, TX Funeral Services for Mrs. Oneida C. Loyd, age 93, of Marshall, TX will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Eagle Creek Cemetery in Harleton, TX. Pastor Tasha Rosborough and Elder Rebecca Ponder of Covenant Believers Family Church will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
Oneida C. Loyd was born February 17, 1928 TX to Mr. William T. Cook, Jr. and Mrs. Georgian Miller Cook in Harleton, TX. She passed from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2021 in Marshall, TX surrounded by her loving family.
Oneida Loyd lived a life filled with faith, family and love. After graduating as valedictorian from Harleton High School in 1945, she moved to Marshall, TX. She would go on to marry in 1946, and started her family three years later. At age 35, she battled and beat cancer, three different times, always giving glory to GOD for healing her. Oneida would go on to work for Pyle Lumber Company and work as their bookkeeper for 34 years before retiring. Her family would describe her as kind hearted, dancer, tough, happy, beautiful, small, generous, a great cook, a pianist, nice, and gentle. Of all the things that she did in her life she was most proud of accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 12 at a revival meeting. She said of her salvation, I was never the same again, I always knew there were some things that GOD looked down on, and I knew he wanted me to live a holy life.
Oneida C. Loyd was preceded in death by her husband James Thomas Loyd; she would remarry and lose her husband, Reuben Ritter; and again remarried at the age of 81 and lose her third husband, R. E. Campbell; her son, Lane Loyd; great grandson, Trent Tonto Kyles; her siblings, Grady Cook, Winfred Cook, Nannie Jones, Mary Francis Armstrong, Merlene Bingham, and Patricia Cook. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Wayne Loyd and wife Janis, Becca Ponder and husband Jerry, and Phyllis Bryan and husband Ricky; her grandchildren, Steven Ponder and wife Bridgette, Felecia Latham and husband Bill, Kim Counts and husband Jacob, Todd Loyd and wife Shelly, Tony Sisk, Teresa Phillips and husband Michael, Tommie Harless and husband Chad, Jamie Warden and husband Mark, Phillip Prince, Cody Bryan and Brittany, and Cameron Bryan, 24 Great Grandchildren, 19 Great Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and beloved friends. Mrs. Oneida C. Loyd is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
The Loyd Family would like to thank Kim Counts for her selfless love and care for her grandmother, especially over the past year. The Family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Pham and Dr. Emma Ritter for their exceptional care of Mrs. Loyd.
Arrangements under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.