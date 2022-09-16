Opal Mae Curry
HALLSVILLE — Beloved Matriarch and Servant of her Lord, Opal Mae Dossett Curry went home to Gloryland at 4:20 pm on September 10, fifteen days after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones as she smiled and took her last breath. Her final days were pain-free and she remained joyous to the end. Her Faith never wavered.
Opal was born January 13, 1939, in Rusk, Cherokee County to Houston Taylor Dossett and Lola Ida Iola Ridgeway. She was named for her dark-haired Uncle Thomas Carl Ridgeway’s girlfriend at the time - the name was permanent, but the girlfriend was not, as Uncle Carl married another. At three years of age, Opal moved with her family to Marshall, where her father was employed by Texas & Pacific Railroad.
Within 30 days of the move, Opal, along with several other children in her Northside neighborhood contracted polio; thus began her journey to wellness that ended at age fourteen. During this period, she was treated at Scottish Rite Hospital for Crippled Children in Dallas. Thankfully, her mother and father were able so visit often because of railroad travel privileges. When asked her favorite memory from her lifetime, Opal shared the story of going to her grandmother’s home in Rusk for Christmas, and her mother placing her on the floor to sit. She promptly stood and took her first steps since the onset of polio, and her family went wild! Those tears and cheers and revelry from all of her loved ones stayed with her always. Opal was fully healed, and she used her good fortune and became a car hop at Haggard’s Sandwich Shop as her first job!
Opal graduated from Marshall High School and Bish Mathis Institute for Secretarial Science, then Nancy Taylor Finishing School to “polish things a bit.” She promptly began her long career at Thiokol Chemical Corporation, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant as Executive Secretary. The friendships she made remained throughout her life. After her retirement from Thiokol, she went on to retire from a second career, and was personal financial assistant as well.
After meeting her future husband, Paul Spurgeon Curry, Sr., at the Dairy Queen on Grand Ave., they were married at Calvary Assembly of God Church on May 27, 1963. They briefly lived in Marshall before moving to Hallsville, where they resided until Paul’s death September 17, 2008. Opal and Paul raised Lola Rene and Paul, Jr. on the homestead.
As their family grew, the couple became “Mimmick” and “Poppy” to precious grandchildren whom they adored. “Mimmick” was named by her granddaughter Samantha, who somehow combined the words “Mickey”, which was her stuffed animal, and memaw (the “chosen” grandparent name) to become Mimmick. Opal always loved her “default” name!
Opal was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Paul Spurgeon Curry, Sr., her father and mother, H. T. Dossett and Lola Ridgeway Dossett, a grandson, Taylor McCracken, brother Elbert (Pat) Dossett, sister Dorothy (Red) Trousedale, sister Joyce Minatrea (Larry), brother Dewey Dossett, Sr. and brother Taylor Dossett, and nieces Deborah Trousedale and Cindy Dossett Parker.
Surviving Opal are daughter Lola Rene Curry McCracken (Tim) and son, Paul Spurgeon Curry, Jr., grandchildren Samantha, Claire and Audrey McCracken and Layla and Taylor Curry. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Sylvia Garriga Dossett Duette, Virginia Curry and Ruby Curry, nieces and nephews Dana, Angie, Randy, Rory, Ronnie, Robert Paul, Tonya, Tiffany, Little Dewey, Tammie, Tracie, Terrie, Tabitha, Lesley, Shawna, Brittany, and many great nieces and nephews.
The Family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for loving care for Opal, and a very special acknowledgment of granddaughter Layla Mae, who cared for her Mimmick’s many needs and provided love and tender mercies so selflessly for so long.
Those who cherish the memory of Opal Curry are invited to attend her Memorial Service Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 3811 S. Washington, Marshall at 10 o’clock am. Officiant will be Pastor James Williamson. Family will gather for fellowship following the Memorial.
Anyone who knew Opal knew her passions: The Lord, Her Children, The Dallas Cowboys and sweet potato pie!
When asked what words she would leave as her legacy, Opal’s reply was, “I have lived for God my whole life.” Dearest Opal....well done.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.