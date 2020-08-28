Otis Buddy Capps Jr.
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Buddy was born July 13, 1948, in Vivian, La to Otis Oval Capps Sr and Nina Bell Avery Capps.He attended grade school in Rodessa, La, and Graduated from North Caddo High School in Vivian. After high school, he went to a trade school, met and married his wife Carolyn, and started his family. Buddy was a family man; he loved his family with his whole heart and would do anything for them. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, he made sure they all knew God, enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and shooting guns, the history of our great nation and how to enjoy and live life in general. Above all Buddy was a devout Christian; he stood strong on his beliefs, he attended church at the Jefferson Academy SDA church in Berea. He was a second-generation member of UA local 100 for 48 years, he worked his career as a Pipefitter/Welder. All that worked with Buddy only spoke of the pride and craftsmanship he took in his job, he loved his work family and will truly be missed by them all.
Buddy passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 in a Tyler Texas hospital, where he was surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Buddy was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, and his father and mother.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn Capps of Jefferson Texas; his son, David Capps and wife Heather of Jefferson Texas; son, Shannon Capps and wife Stacy of Texarkana Texas; his daughter, Lora Capps of Jefferson Texas; grandson, Codie Capps of Hallsville, Texas; granddaughter, Morgan Hale and husband Elli of Talco, Texas; grandson, Gage Dorgan of Jefferson Texas; granddaughter, Ellie Mathis and husband Noah of Woodlawn Texas; granddaughter, Bailyn Dorgan of Jefferson Texas; grandson, Colton Capps of Texarkana Texas; granddaughter, Emma Capps of Texarkana Texas; grandson, Caysen Cherry of Jefferson Texas; great-grandson Waylon Mathis; stepson, Jeff Bounds; and sister, Brenda Langston and husband James of Atlanta Texas; many loved aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to the immediate family, he is also survived by his beloved extended family, Sammy Dorgan and Ryan Bollman whom he loved as his own sons.
Funeral services for Mr. Capps will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday August 30, 2020 at The Jefferson Academy Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor John Taylor officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A come-and-go time of visitation will be held Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and State guidelines, we want to remind everyone to practice proper safety and social distancing.
Funeral services for Mr. Capps will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday August 30, 2020 at The Jefferson Academy Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor John Taylor officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A come-and-go time of visitation will be held Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and State guidelines, we want to remind everyone to practice proper safety and social distancing.
