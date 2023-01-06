Oveta Kennedy
HALLSVILLE — Oveta Kennedy, age 93, passed away on December 31, 2022 in Longview, Texas. She was born on November 24, 1929 in Hope, Arkansas to William Odas Honeycutt and Ivey Ruth Honeycutt. Oveta was raised in Hope, Arkansas where she attended Hope High School. She went on to marry the love of her life, James Royce Kennedy in 1950, and the couple had one child. Oveta worked as an Office Manager at Sweet Manufacturing Company in Dallas for over 20 years. She was a longtime member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Mesquite. In her spare time, she enjoyed embarking on church trips with friends at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Friday night dinners at the historic El Fenix in downtown Dallas with friends, spending time with her beloved grandsons, and cooking for her family - especially during the holidays. In her later years, Oveta enjoyed arts and crafts, playing Bingo, and bowling at Brookdale Assisted Living in Longview. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving mother and grandmother. Oveta is preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Kennedy; parents, Odas and Ivey Honeycutt; sisters, Margaret Reed, Verda Mae Virden, and Sue Staner; and brother, J.T. Honeycutt. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kennedy Gaw and her husband Lee Gaw of Hallsville, Texas; brother, Ray Honeycutt of Hope, Arkansas; grandson, Michael Kennedy Gaw of Houston, Texas; grandson, Christopher Lee Gaw and his wife Halie Gaw of Lufkin, Texas; great-granddaughter, Ava Gaw of Lufkin, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the loving caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living in Longview. Services are Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 3300 LaPrada Dr. Mesquite, TX 75150; Visitation 11:00-11:30am, Service at 11:30am, burial to follow at Grove Hill Memorial Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd. Dallas, TX 75228.
