Owen Grant Lipscomb
MARSHALL — Owen Grant Lipscomb was born on May 24, 2022 and welcomed into the arms of Jesus shortly after. Though his time with us was short, his story was not. Owen was diagnosed with trisomy 13 at just 20 weeks gestation. Not knowing what that fully meant, we set out to learn as much as we could. We knew our boy had been given a life limiting diagnosis, and we knew that God had big plans for him. For the next 17 weeks, we loved Owen, we prayed for Owen, and we did everything we could to make sure our lives were filled with memories of him. Owen has been our Mighty Warrior since day one. God hand picked us to be his parents, and for that we are forever thankful. While we may not always understand why things happen the way they do, we know God always has a plan. We know that Owen woke up in the arms of Jesus and we will all be reunited again one day at those heavenly gates. Our lives are better because of Owen and he will forever live in our hearts. He is survived by his parents, Amanda and Kyle Lipscomb; his maternal grandparents, Natalie and Alan Grantham; his aunt, Catherine Grantham; his paternal grandparents, Diana and Kirby Lipscomb; his aunts, Corie Lipscomb and Baylee Lipscomb and many other family members and close friends. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5-7pm at First United Methodist Church, 300 East Houston Street, Marshall, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Owen’s name at AbelSpeaks.org or to First Methodist Church/Day School at 115 S. Columbus Street, Marshall, TX 75670. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
