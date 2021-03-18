Pam Ross
MARSHALL Deeply loved wife, mother and grandmother, treasured sister and friend, Pamela Frances Ross, age 69, passed away in Marshall, Texas on March 15, 2021. Pam was born on April 16, 1951 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Howard and Nell (Fikes) Kellgren. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nell Kellgren, and her brother, Jerry Kellgren. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Daniel Ross; her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Carmen Ross of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Allie and Reagan Ross of Baton Rouge, LA; brothers, Ron (Terri) Kellgren of Mobile, AL and Steve (Loida) Kellgren of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Debbie Olsen of Dublin, OH; sister-in-law, Mary Hickman of Shreveport, LA; numerous nieces and nephews as well as special friends from the antique shop, Nita, Betsy, Anne and Claudia. Pam, also affectionately known as Hammie to her granddaughters, attended Lee High School and received her B.S. degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Marshall, the Covenant Sunday School Class and was active for many years in church youth programs. Pam was a Past-President of Marshall Symphony League, a sponsor for Junior Symphony League and a partner at Antiques on Gladstone in Shreveport for 17 years. Some of Pam's favorite times were spent watching Ben play youth baseball and taking girl's trips to Florida with Jill, Kathann, Lisa and Cheryl. She enjoyed shopping, LSU football games, loving her cats, Caddo Lake and vacations with her granddaughters. Pam was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at 11:00am on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport, LA with Dr. Pat Day officiating. Serving as Pallbearers will be Dr. Eric McCathran, Ken Conwell, Doug Young, Bob King, Wayne Buddy Dillman and Max Malone. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Shriner's Hospital for Children in Shreveport, Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.