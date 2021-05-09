Pamela Keller
MARSHALL Pam Keller, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 6, at her home in Waskom, TX. Pam was born on May 8, 1949, the daughter of William Joseph Howard and Margaret Dear Epperley. She had lived and worked previously in Kansas City, MO, as a waitress, did office work at Commerce Bank, and was a bookkeeper at Creative Candles. Later in life she had become an Aflac insurance agent from which she retired from in 2010. Pam was an artist and created and sold jewelry she made with healing stones she found or purchased. She also restored and created grape lamps from lucite balls she found at auctions and flee markets. Pam was a gardener, and she enjoyed the many flowers she had planted around her home. She especially loved her daylilies and had purchased and planted several before her death. She was looking forward to see them bloom this spring, and fortunately, one had bloomed before her passing. She was a kind heart and gentle soul, adopting many cats or really any animal that needed her; each one became special to her. Pam had an incredible sense of humor, made you feel at ease, and never knew a stranger. Pam was preceded in life by her parents. Survivors include Fred Massey, her significant other; sons, Bryan Keller of Lee's Summit, MO and Michael (Nicky) Keller of Ft. Collins, CO; sisters, Fran Edmeades of Australia, Cynthia Fickess of Hamilton, MO; Christine (Al) Althouse of Lee's Summit, MO, and Janette (Mike) Thompson of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Bailey Keller, Maddie Keller and Sydney Keller, and Phoenix and Jackson Keller.
Cremation has been entrusted to Meadowbrook Funeral Home Chapel in Marshall, TX. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home on 1804 S. Washington Ave., in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the new animal shelter being built in Marshall.
