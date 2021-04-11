Pat Taylor
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral services for Mrs. Pat Taylor, 83, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at The First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas with Reverend Mark Landers, and Reverend Virginia Pevey officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021 at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas will follow immediately after funeral services are complete.
Mrs. Taylor was born November 16, 1937 in Hughes Springs, Texas to Thomas Ellis O'Dell and Norma Irene Welch O'Dell and passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2021 in Jefferson, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death her parents and her husband, Everette Taylor, Jr.; brother, Harold O'Dell and sister, Pearletta Enterkin.
Mrs Taylor was a faithful member of The First United Methodist Church of Jefferson, Texas as well as the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club and Friends of the Carnegie Library. Mrs. Taylor loved to spend her time doing crossword puzzles and watching Judge Judy. She also loved to travel and cherished spending time with her friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Thomas Taylor and fiancé Karen McClain of Jefferson, Texas; son Mitchell Taylor and wife Norma of Mesquite, Texas; daughter Lorrie Bramlett and husband Mark of Jefferson, Texas; son, Robert Taylor and fiancé Elizabeth Harrison of Longview, Texas; sister, Barbara Wick and husband Gene of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Tim O'Dell of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Mitchell Taylor, Stephen Taylor, Gregory Taylor, Abbi Taylor, Andrew Taylor, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Taylor, Gregory Taylor, Mitch Taylor, Mark Bramlett, Andrew Taylor and Glenn Stephens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.