MARSHALL, TX Patricia Ann Pat Crow, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Waskom, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born on November 23, 1938 in Shreveport, LA to Bill and Virginia Faircloth. She lived in Shreveport her entire life until the past four years, when she moved to Waskom, Texas. She attended Fair Park High School where she met and married John Crow in 1960. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Virginia Faircloth; her husband, John; and special brother-in-law, Bobby Crow. She is survived by her son, John Crow, Jr.; her daughter, Susan Goode and her husband, Danny; her grandchildren, Shane Crow and family, Shannon Boyd and family, Jimmie Crow, Matt Goode and Katie Goode; her sister-in-law, Virginia Crow and family; and numerous other family members, including special friends Nita Zahn and Pam Davis. Pat loved being a housewife and stay-at-home mom and enjoyed her volunteer work at The Guest House Nursing Home, calling Bingo and decorating the home for 14 years. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. Pat enjoyed feeding the birds from her back porch and most of all she loved her constant companions, Lulu and Molly, who took every step she did. She was the best mom and Mammaw ever and will be forever loved and missed. There will be a family graveside service at 10:00am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Trails End Cemetery at 4 Bar S Ranch with Robin Vosbury officiating. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Heartsway Hospice for the love and care shown during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations in Pat's memory to the American Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
