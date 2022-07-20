Patricia Burnsed McMichael Kirkpatrick Dumas
MARSHALL, TX — Patricia Burnsed McMichael Kirkpatrick Dumas, 88, of Marshall passed away July 16, 2022 from Alzheimers. She was born November 11, 1933 in Roxton, TX to Fenton and Mary Beaver Burnsed. She graduated Class of 1951 from New Boston High School.
Mrs. Dumas loved to collect angels, care for her garden, to travel, playing bridge, reading, caring for her family, but loved her Lord, loved serving her church home and loved to share her testimony. She is a longtime member of First United Methodist Church where she was very active until she was no longer able to be, teaching the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, leading bible studies as well as volunteering wherever she could. When her children were young, she was very active in their education at David Crockett, or being a den mother for Cub Scouts. She loved going shopping and turned that love into a couple of businesses in Downtown Marshall, Jet and Pat’s Dress Shop with her dear friend, Jet Hartt and also partnered with Dolores Ammerman at The ETC Shop and even found time to hold Doncaster Trunk Shows from her home. Mrs. Dumas is a past member and Past President of the Marshall Symphony League, an MHMR Volunteer and a step on tour guide for Wonderland of Lights, she was very proud of our town and loved showing it off to travelers. She was involved with the Christian Women’s Club and traveled extensively giving her testimony. Many souls were saved by her strength and love of Jesus Christ. She married James McMichael in 1952, he preceded her in death in 1961; in 1963, she married Judge Ray Kirkpatrick , he preceded her in death in 1989, she then married Leonard Dumas in 1997, he preceded her in death in 2017.
Mrs. Dumas is survived by her children: James R. Kirkpatrick, Jr. and his wife Toni of Somerville, TX, Marchele Kirkpatrick Maranto and her husband Mark of Marshall, Kelly Ray Kirkpatrick and his wife Ann of Bailey, CO, Joanna Randolph of Shreveport, LA; step-children: Joe Dumas and his wife Cathi and Tom Dumas and his wife Bobbie Sue; grandchildren: Cole Kirkpatrick and his wife Andrea of Austin, Jacob Kirkpatrick and his wife DeAnn of Cypress, TX, Janssen Maranto and his wife Blaire of Marshall, Collin Kirkpatrick of Bailey, CO, Caroline Randolph of Shreveport, LA; great grandchildren: Cass, Ada, and Silas Anderson, Joe and Jack Maranto, Chloe and Paige Kirkpatrick; sister: Anita Quinn and her husband Tom of Longview; sister-in-law: Pan Burnsed of River Ridge, LA; her special friend: Lacy Hensley; as well as a number of step grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: James McMichael, Judge Ray Kirkpatrick, and Leonard Dumas; brother: Gerald Burnsed; sons: Stevie McMichael and Jodie Kirkpatrick; and granddaughter: Ashleigh Maranto. Her family would like to say, “Thank You” to the staff of Marshall Hospice of East Texas as well as the staff of the Heritage House for your wonderful care that you have given to Mrs. Dumas while she was in your care.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Summit United Methodist Church with Dr. Pat Day officiating. A time to visit with her family will follow the services. Services are being held under the direction of the Sullivan Funeral Home.
Flowers are permitted or memorials may be made in her honor at www.act.alz.org or the R.F. Burnsed Scholarship Fund at E.T.B.U.
