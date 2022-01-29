Patsy Key Ponder
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for Patsy Key Ponder, 84, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Marshall, Texas under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson, Texas. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Entombment will be held following the funeral service at Colonial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Marshall, Texas.
Patsy Ruth Key Ponder of Marshall, Texas passed away in her home on January 26, 2022, at the age of 84 years and 6 months.
Patsy was born July 4, 1937, in Linden, Texas to the late Robert Key & the late Gladys Lockett Belote of Jefferson/Linden, Texas. Patsy moved to Jefferson Texas with her family around age one. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. She worked as an accountant for Mr. Hall of Jefferson, and Quinton Carlile of Marshall. Her daughter, Anita Harris, was born on August 1, 1956. On August 17, 1979, Patsy married the love of her life, Gene Krupa Ponder, in Longview Texas. Pasty was Co-Owner and CFO of Republic Industries, with employees (aka extended family members) in plants in 3 states + Canada. In 2006, Gene and Patsy started Master WoodCraft Cabinetry where she was again the CFO and Co-Owner with employees (aka extended family members) in Marshall & Jefferson Texas. Patsy served as Chairman of the Board of Marshall Hospital as well as a Trustee and Financial Advisor of Wylie College. Patsy had a God given talent for numbers, design and decorating. She loved animals, especially her dogs.
Patsy is survived by her husband Gene Krupa Ponder of Marshall Texas. She is also survived by her children: Anita Windham and husband David of Marshall, TX; Richard Alan Ponder and wife Teresa of Marshall, TX; Jeffery Mark Ponder and wife Quinn of Marshall, TX. Patsy is also survived by grandchildren: Ryan Fason, Kenneth Blake Ponder, Robert Gene Ponder and wife Colby, Pierce Krupa Ponder and wife Kristen, Evan Andrew Ponder and wife Lehua, Lillian Jane Ponder, Elena Patricia Ponder, Kimberlee Elizabeth Ponder. Great-grandchildren: Taylor Nicole Fason; Presleigh Belle Ponder, Ivey Nicole Ponder. Patsy is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Eugene Ponder, brothers Robert Alan Key, David Bruce Key, and Roy Jack Alford.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Fason, Kenneth Blake Ponder, Robert Gene Ponder, Pierce Krupa Ponder, Evan Andrew Ponder, and Tomas Hernandez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.