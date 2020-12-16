Paul Wayne Kiker
MARSHALL On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Paul Wayne Kiker, loving husband and father, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven at the age of 79, after a 3 year battle of illnesses.
Paul was born on May 26, 1941 in Greenville, TX. On August 27, 1959, he married Charlene Cooper-Kiker. They shared 61 years in a loving and well-founded marriage based on their devotion to the Lord, and to each other. Together they raised one son, Jeff Kiker, in a home with a strong foundation of their faith.
Paul enlisted in the Army in 1963 where he served his country for 22 years. Following his time in the service, he worked for Cobb Industries for close to 20 years. He then started his own business, Paul's Landscaping and Yard Maintenance, and dedicated himself to it for 20 years.
In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son.
Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Marcella Hooks. He is survived by his wife, Charlene, his son Jeff, his daughter-in-law Penny, his four grandchildren, Dominick, Kari and her husband Joe, and Piper, and his five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on a date that will later be determined.
2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.