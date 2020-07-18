Pauline Todd
The life of Mrs. Pauline Todd, mother of Moderator and Reverend Paul Alan Todd, Sr., will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3:00 P. M. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Mrs. Todd transitioned this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 105 in the arms of her son. Mrs. Todd spent the last four years in Marshall, Texas and became active in the Faith Missionary Baptist Church where her son serves as Pastor. At her passing she was the reigning Grandmother of the Year at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association and has held the title for the past four years. Born June 17, 1915 in LaGrange, Georgia, she migrated to Flint, Michigan in the early 40's and retired in the middle 70's from a General Motors facility. Living a very active life, she was preparing to return to Flint, Michigan in August to cast her vote and return to Marshall. She is the oldest member of the Royal Star Chapter, No. 27, Order of Eastern Star- P.H.A. Jurisdiction of Michigan.
She was married to the late Edward Alan Todd who preceded her in death along with 2 brothers, 3 sisters and one son. She leaves to cherish her memory: a devoted and loving son, Paul Alan (Jawana) Todd, Marshall, Texas; one brother, Nelson Herndon, Flint, Michigan; and approximately 75 grandchildren and host of great and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1581, Marshall, Texas. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home of Jefferson, Texas.
