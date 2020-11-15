Payton Craig Blalock
MARSHALL, TEXAS Cherished son and grandson, beloved brother, and devoted friend of many, Payton Craig Blalock, age 19, passed away in Marshall, Texas on Thursday, November 12, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. Payton was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 16, 2001 to Steven Craig and Kimberly Danielle (Davis) Blalock. He is preceded in death in 2019 by his younger brother, Hayden Alexander Blalock. He is survived by his parents, Craig and Danielle Blalock; his younger sister, Emily; his paternal grandparents, Steve and Shirley Blalock; his maternal grandparents, Debbie and Jeff Jones; his aunts and uncles, Taylor and Kyle Akers, Casey and Jenny Blalock and Geoff Davis; and numerous other family members and many friends. Payton loved Dairy Queen and was always more than willing to spend time eating ice cream with his sister, Emily, whom he adored. He believed nobody could cook pork chops like his grandma. He enjoyed his time chilling out with friends, listening to music, composing rap songs and was recently learning how to play the guitar. Payton had a free spirit with an incredible sense of humor, always having a quick witted response for family and friends. He was an extraordinary young man who cared deeply about others. He was employed as a Rodman by MTX Surveying, a job he loved and was the life of the party at work. He will be remembered for his love of life, his goofiness and his big, beautiful, blue eyes. Some of his best days were spent just hanging out together with Hayden and their time fishing with Pops. Payton graduated from Marshall High School with the class of 2019 and spent three years on the Harleton Bass Fishing Team. He loved the Lord and had recently reconnected with Jesus, deepening his relationship with Him. He looked forward to being able to work with children at the church, and having a positive influence on their life. Visitation for Payton will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, Texas with Bob Bryant and Craig Evers officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his brother. Serving as pallbearers will be Trent Ogle, Matthew Dooley, Jaden Blalock, Dominique Hernandez, Noah Castaneda, Nathan White, Drake Wilson and Blake Stanley. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
