Pearline Choyce Jones
SHREVEPORT Pearline Choyce Jones was born January 9, 1923 in Caddo Parish, Louisiana to the late Eugene and Lula (Thompson) Choyce.
She attended public schools in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. She was employed as a cafeteria worker in Caddo Parish. She is known best for her pastries, especially her peach cobbler.
She was preceded in death by her husband Nathaniel Jones, her four sisters: her twin- Charlene Walker, Sarah Choyce, Ruth Mallory and Betty Webb, and three brothers: William J. Choyce, James Henry Choyce and David Choyce.
She is survived by two brothers: Ernest (Golden) Choyce and Benjamin (Jessie) Choyce; sisters-in-law: Mary S. Choyce and Aurice Choyce; godson- Antonio Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Waskom, Texas on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family Hour will at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment at Union Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home, Carthage, Texas (903) 693-3611.
