Peggy Joyce (Cook) Smith
MARSHALL — Peggy Joyce (Cook) Smith, 89, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her dearly. Peggy was born in Avinger, Texas August 10, 1932 to Thomas Oscar and Eva Mae Cook. She married Jim R. Smith June 21, 1970 in Loveland, Colorado where they managed the local Denver Post Agency. They were married for 52 years. They moved to Marshall in 1973 to be closer to family. Peggy worked for KMHT and hosted “Peg’s Party Line”. Later she went to work for the Texas Department of Human Resources where she retired. She then volunteered at Marshall Manor where she helped lead the Bingo games once a week and then again at heritage House several years later. Those that have gone before her were her parents; sisters, Maydene Crosby and Mari Ann Cook; and son-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Mullins. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Jim Smith; daughter, Eva Chastene Mullins; sons, Kevin L. Frazier (Connie), David A. Frazier (Rebecca), and Lesley R. Smith (Kimberly); grandchildren, Katherine Colvin (Jackie), Ann Majors, Kevin L. Frazier, II (Crystal), Kyle R. Frazier (Anna), Amanda L. Frazier, and Ashley L. Frazier (Josh); niece and nephew, Priscilla Kirby and Charles Crosby; and several great grandchildren, cousins, and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Peggy’s memory to your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.