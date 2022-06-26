Peggy Joyce Hayes
BEND, OREGON — Peggy Joyce (Ashmore) Hayes died March 2, 2021, in Bend, Oregon at the age of 82.
Peggy was born June 26, 1938, in Overton, TX to Jesse Lee and Lovenia (Linton) Ashmore.
She married US Air Force pilot John (Jack) W. Hayes in 1955, and moved to the Seattle, WA area to raise a family. She modeled professionally for over a decade. In her later years she became an apartment manager for complexes in Bellevue, Kirkland, and Battleground, Washington; Bend, Oregon; and Carthage, Texas.
Peggy loved watching and playing sports. She enjoyed golf, bowling, tennis, volleyball, and fishing. She served as assistant coach for Kirkland little league boys’ baseball and coached Kirkland little league girls’ softball. She also served as assistant cub scout leader and assistant campfire girls’ leader.
She was an adept fund raiser for important community projects and a dedicated volunteer at her children’s’ school, earning her the Golden Acorn Award.
Peggy is survived by son William Randall Hayes, of Puyallup, Washington, daughter Linda Hayes-Gorman of Bend, Oregon and their spouses, Luna Hayes and Lawrence Gorman, and granddaughter Willow Hayes, brother Douglas Ashmore and sister Jesselyn Gayle (Ashmore) Weeks. Although divorced from John W. Hayes, she passed away just 6 months prior to him.
She was preceded in death by both parents, sister Gloria, son John Russell Hayes, second husband William Duncan, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM at Algoma Cemetery in Marshall, Texas on Saturday, July 2nd.
