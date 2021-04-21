Peggy Moseley Wyatt
HOUSTON On April 18th, Peggy Moseley Wyatt passed away at the age of 89. Peggy was born in Marshall Texas in 1931 and attended The University of North Texas, where she met and married Ray Wyatt. After college, the couple moved to Houston and adopted this city as their own. Peggy's love of gardening and flowers led her to work for Blanton's Flowers for many years, which led to launching her own floral and catering business. Peggy and Ray were devoted and enthusiastic volunteers at Memorial Herman Southwest Hospital for over 20 years. Peggy was a wonderful, loving mother, who was endlessly supportive of her daughters and granddaughter - a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her love of family and friends was her guiding light, and in spite of suffering from Alzheimer's, Peggy remained cheerful, grateful and loving until the end.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and is survived by their two daughters, Carol Wyatt and wife, Sallie; Lisa (Wyatt) Stoddard and husband, Alex; granddaughter, Caroline Stoddard; brother, Ray Moseley, niece, Ann Moseley; nephew, John Moseley, and many extended family members and friends.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Autumn Grove Cottage of The Heights for the loving care Peggy received over the past three years.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St Luke's United Methodist Church. Livestream link for the service: https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/memorial-livestream-4/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.
