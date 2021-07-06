Philip Andrew Thomas Lomax
HOUSTON The American writer, Mark Twain, once commented that the two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. For Philip Andrew Thomas Lomax his first day was February 17th, 1950, when he became the youngest of three sons to Robert and Margaret Lomax in Marshall, Texas. On June 27th, 2021, in the early afternoon, it was abundantly clear why Phil was placed in our lives as his breathing ceased and his journey home began. There is a lot to be said for 71 years of learning, living, laughing, and loving that the English language falls short of capturing. Anyone who knew Phil knew his vocabulary was as broad as his shoulders and as massive has his southern heart would still fall short on summing up the impact Phil Lomax had on us all. There are markers or moments in all our lives where we instinctively know my place is here. To honor Phil, we want to celebrate the markers that made him so unique and unforgettable.
Phil's first marker was his childhood years where he forged lifelong friendships in Marshall and Caddo Lake where the Lomax family name continues to add color to stories both from the past and present. Its true that one can tell a person by the friends he or she, keeps and for Phil Lomax that equates to loving, loyal, tried-and-true qualities that are shared amongst this tight knit group. His knack for establishing and maintaining relationships keeps Phil timelessnow and forever.
Phil's second marker was when moved to Houston, Texas to pursue his passion in Pharmaceuticals, Geology, and English at the University of Houston. He found his calling for helping others through education and prescription pads as South Houston's local head pharmacist at Walgreens for the last 46 years. Phil was progressive in his care and realized that it took a combination of spirituality, holistics, and pharmaceuticals to impact the care he provided to his patients.
Phil's third marker was becoming a husband and father. He met his match when Kathe Roxanne Huseby walked into his life. Phil was known to appreciate every kind of beauty, but when it came to Kathe, he needed to search no further. For the past 46 years, their love story has inspired others to find a love as strong and patient as theirs. Phil and Kathe raised their three sons--Jedediah, Seth, and Micah--to always be thankful, respectful of nature, and to love passionately whether that was for a cause, a job, or a person. Phil stepped into the role of father and mentor to many as he naturally was able to see and support those who were in need.
Phil's fourth and final marker was his legacy--his grandchildren. Known for his impeccable Daffy Duck impersonation, Pop, as his little ones knew him, was the grandparent that they had the most fun getting into trouble with. He would have it no other way. Pop always had the future in mind and gave so much of himself to ensure that the life left for his little ones--Bishop, Noah, Swayze, and Lorelei--were secure.
These markers independently might not be significant, but combined validate his why, his story and the story that will continue to be told even though he no longer is the main character in the next chapters. His memory will live in our stories, in our friendships, and in our children. We will be celebrating Phil's memorable life on July 10th, 2021 at 1pm at Café Caspian in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, Phil requested that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
