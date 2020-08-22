Philip Keith Rhodes
MARSHALL On Friday, August 15, 2020, Philip Rhodes passed away at the age of 75.
Philip was born on December 10, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to Doris and Moore Rhodes. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Cumby, Texas with his brother, Mike. Philip served honorably as a Vietnam veteran and became a successful small business owner.
Philip married Carol Turner on May 24, 1969 and they had three children, Ryan, Blake and Kelly. He had a passion for golf and for playing it with his friends, of which he had many.
Philip was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly; parents, Moore and Doris; stepfather, Bob Lasstinger, and brother, Mike Rhodes. He is survived by his sons, Ryan and Blake, and their wives, Sarah and Ysenia, and his grandson, Diego, whom he adored.
A time of visitation for Philip will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.