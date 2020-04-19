Phyllis Jean Holloway Mills Riney
MARSHALL Phyllis Jean Holloway Mills Riney entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. Phyllis was born on October 23, 1930 in St. John's Newfoundland to Wilford and Alice Hoddinott Holloway. She married Billy Jack Mills who preceded her in death. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Phyllis Jean was a loving and caring mother to her daughter Genell Mills Barclay of Marshall and her two sons Bill (Julie) Mills of Marshall and Bruce (Diane) Mills of Maypearl. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeff (Jackie) Mills of Cumming, GA, David (Corey) Mills of Cason and Kelly Mills (Joe Olandese) of New Orleans, LA., Angela (Doug) Bloyd of Kilgore, Melody (Harry) Stewart of Hurst, and Joy (Kevin) Marshall of McGregor. She had many great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister Madeline Darby of Hamilton, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Billy Jack Mills, 7 brothers and sisters, and Genell's late husband Tex Barclay.
As a single mother, Phyllis worked very hard as a nurse's aid at Marshall Manor for 18 years and always made sure her family was well cared for. She will be greatly missed by her family and extended family at Oakwood House where she made her home for 7 years. The family wishes to express extreme gratitude to Brooke Collier and the entire staff at Oakwood House Assisted Living Facility in Marshall as well as Texas Home Health for their care and loving support during this time.
A private family graveside service will be held at Colonial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brooke Collier, Oakwood House, 2907 Victory Drive, Marshall, TX 75672 and earmarked specifically for the Oakwood Believer's Church and resident activities.
She will be terribly missed by her family and all who knew her!
Phyllis Jean was a loving and caring mother to her daughter Genell Mills Barclay of Marshall and her two sons Bill (Julie) Mills of Marshall and Bruce (Diane) Mills of Maypearl. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeff (Jackie) Mills of Cumming, GA, David (Corey) Mills of Cason and Kelly Mills (Joe Olandese) of New Orleans, LA., Angela (Doug) Bloyd of Kilgore, Melody (Harry) Stewart of Hurst, and Joy (Kevin) Marshall of McGregor. She had many great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister Madeline Darby of Hamilton, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Billy Jack Mills, 7 brothers and sisters, and Genell's late husband Tex Barclay.
As a single mother, Phyllis worked very hard as a nurse's aid at Marshall Manor for 18 years and always made sure her family was well cared for. She will be greatly missed by her family and extended family at Oakwood House where she made her home for 7 years. The family wishes to express extreme gratitude to Brooke Collier and the entire staff at Oakwood House Assisted Living Facility in Marshall as well as Texas Home Health for their care and loving support during this time.
A private family graveside service will be held at Colonial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brooke Collier, Oakwood House, 2907 Victory Drive, Marshall, TX 75672 and earmarked specifically for the Oakwood Believer's Church and resident activities.
She will be terribly missed by her family and all who knew her!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.