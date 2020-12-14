Phyllis L. Black
Phyllis L. Black, 71, known to friends and family as Cookie, passed away December 8 in Missouri City, TX. Born in Longview to Emerson C. Black and Leola Montgomery Black and reared in Marshall, she graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School in 1967. Upon graduating from Pemberton, she attended Prairie View A & M University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education as well as a Master of Arts in Counseling.
Her career in education spanned Jefferson ISD, Marshall ISD, Houston ISD, Dallas ISD, and Alief ISD.
She was a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (receiving her 50-year pin in 2020) and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Houston. Phyllis was also actively involved with the Prairie View A & M University National Alumni Association, Written Word Book Club, and Older Adults Sharing In Service (OASIS).
Phyllis Cookie is survived by three sisters: Sharon (Larry) Hygh of Marshall, TX; Debra Henderson, Dallas, TX; Yolanda (Eddie) Kelley, Missouri City, TX; six nieces Tellesha Henderson, Addison, TX; Tameca Henderson, Richardson, TX; Brittany Kelley, Tempe, AZ; Brooke Kelley, North Hollywood, CA; Brianna Kelley, Ft. Worth, TX; LunYe Hygh, Missouri City, TX; two nephews: Dr. Larry Hygh, Jr., Pasadena, CA and Chad (JaDana) Hygh, Marshall, TX; three great nieces and one great nephew: Kaylin, Kaycee, Kaylee, and Caleb Hygh, Marshall, TX.
Her family held a private virtual service of remembrance with her nephew Dr. Larry Hygh, Jr. officiating and eulogizing her, and burial in Rose Hill Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Glenda Clay officiating.
