Phyllis Pollock Sewell
HARLETON — March 22, 2022, longtime resident, Phyllis Pollock Fellers Sewell, 80, unexpectedly passed on to be with the Lord due to a Stroke.
During her 80 years with us, she was an accomplished gardener, friend, and an active member in her LDS church community. She has touched so many lives and she will continue to live in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband Joseph, her brother Wayne Pollock of Harleton, her sister Sharon Farley of Longview, her children Kathryn Jones Schmidt and Jeffrey Fellers, her 3 grandchildren, her 6 great-grandchildren, and you, her friends.
Burial info is TBD
