Prentis Hay, Sr.
WASKOM — On Friday, January 14, 2022, Prentis Hay, Sr., the most loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away surrounded by family at age 85.
Prentis was born on December 17, 1936 in Bienville, LA to Marie Linton Hay. Prentis honorably served his country in the US Army attaining the rank of SP4. On February 24, 1961, he married his “sweetheart”, Marie Hay. They raised their son and two daughters in Waskom, TX, making sure to always be involved in his community and his church, St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a 25 year member of Knights of Columbus. Prentis served in many capacities at the church including Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and Altar Server, just to name a few. He was always willing to do whatever needed to be done for his church.
He loved to sing, laugh and make sure everyone he came in contact with felt so very special. He had a love for antique cars, tools and making Christmas special for his family. He was known for his jokes, his infectious sweet grin, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was very proud of his family and treasured each of them greatly. Prentis was preceded in death by his mother; brothers, Penny Hay, George Nunn, and Thomas Nunn; and sisters, Jeneal Hay and Delsie Nunn. He is survived by his wife, Marie; his three children, Prentis Hay, Jr. and wife, Cindy, Debra Durr and husband, John, and Michelle Spence and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Krystl, Heather, Prentis, Krystin, Chelsea, Samantha, and Travis; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Landon, Peyton, Mason, Gunner, Stephen Jr., Laykin, Halley, Susie, Skyler, Spence, and Lennon; brothers, James Nunn and Dudley Hay; and numerous other family members and friends who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Prentis to Knights of Columbus.
Visitation will be held 10 am-12 pm, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Waskom with the funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Yates Cemetery in Scottsville. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
