Purvin E. Rodgers
TYLER Funeral services for Mr. Purvin E. Rodgers, 89, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Westwood Baptist Church with Rev. James Cheatum as eulogist. Burial will be in Cathedral In the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Rodgers died September 11, 2019. He was born May 10, 1930.
Mr. Rodgers graduated from Pemberton High School and Wiley College, Marshall, TX and received a Master's Degree from Texas Southern, Houston, TX.
He was a resident of Smith County since 1961. Mr. Rodgers was a member of Westwood Baptist Church; was a Middle School Teacher for 33 years and was a Medical Technologist at East Texas Medical Center for 27 years. Mr. Rodgers was in the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rayford and Carrie Rodgers; wife, Oradean Rodgers; 1 brother; 1 sister; and 1 granddaughter.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Natalie Rodgers and Angela (David) Carr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.