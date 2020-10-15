Rachél Fugler Gafford
KILGORE, TX Rachél Fugler Gafford was born on November 6, 1967 in Marshall, Texas. She went into the loving arms of Jesus on October 10, 2020, where she joined her parents, Malcolm and Marjorie Fugler and brothers Jerry and Brady Joe Fugler.
She loved to attend wine tastings, travel, ride Harleys, being involved in her community, her dog Winnie and, most of all, listening to her son, Ryan Gafford, sing and perform. Rachél graduated from Marshall High School in 1985. While attending high school, she started working at Brookshires grocery store and was employed there while she furthered her education at Kilgore College and U.T. Tyler. Later she was employed as the Planning and Zoning Commissioner in Decatur, TX until she moved to Kilgore, TX and started working for the City of Overton as the City Secretary until her passing.
She supported several organizations that were important to her. The family is asking that donations be made to these organizations in lieu of flowers: The American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 22KILL (A Veteran's Service) and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Rachél was deeply loved by her family. She is survived by her son, Ryan Gafford & fiancé, Carly Bishop; fiancé, James Willis and his sons, Jessie and J.D. Willis; brothers (and their wives) Malcolm Fugler, Jr.; Jesse & Ann Fugler; Jimmy & Janet Fugler; Jay & Kim Fugler. She is also survived by sisters (and their husbands) Margie & Tom Bueche; Laurie & Johnny Fyffe; Beth & Clint Bates; Mary Yetta Alexander and Suzie Ward; also survived by Linda Fugler, wife of brother, Jerry (deceased) and Mary Carter, wife of brother, Brady (deceased), along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 N. Alamo, Marshall, TX. A time of visitation with her family will follow the Rosary at the St. Joseph Parish Hall. Her family requests that if you are attending the Rosary or the visitation, please wear a face mask. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
