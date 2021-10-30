Ramona E. Lingold
MARSHALL — Beloved mother, cherished grandmother, great grandmother, and loving friend. Ramona Eshee Lingold, age 84, passed away in Marshall, Texas, on October 27, 2021. Ramona was born April 2, 1937 to William Irving and Willie Mae George. Ramona is preceded in death by both parents; her son, Robert Gaylon; her much-loved husband, Caton Lingold; and granddaughter, Jasmine Breinne. Ramona is survived by her children, Hazel, Gary, Ceciel, Marvin, Laura, Denisha, and Daniel; her grandchildren, Brian, Andrea, Carrie, Jared, Joshua, Jasmine, Keyla, Lauren, Aaron, Christian, Gaylon, and Gary; and her great grandchildren, Illa, Skarlette, Lila, Aden, Liam, Jacob and Zirrena. She also leaves behind her best friend Katherine and many other special family members and friends who loved her dearly.
Ramona was a self-employed seamstress and shop owner who loved to serve Meals on Wheels in her retirement. She remained active in Nesbitt Baptist Church and loved to work on her Sunday school lessons. She was a feisty lady who busied herself by baking cakes for family and friends, playing coloring and puzzle apps, keeping up with friends using Facebook, and doting on her grandchildren by taking them to church to nourish a strong relationship with the Lord and build a strong moral foundation, attending their sports games, teaching them how to sew, and to have good manners and be a respectful, grateful, loving, accepting Christian who loves unconditionally.
Ramona’s family wishes to thank Premier HomeCare staff for the care they provided to Ramona. They also wish to thank Ramona’s extended Nesbitt Baptist Church family for their outpouring of love with cards and well wishes, which greatly comforted Ramona. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Brother Scott Seeley who provided comfort and guidance to Ramona/Mom/Mother/Nana/3-in-1 Mom.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2-4pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2pm at Algoma South Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
