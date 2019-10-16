Ray Carr
MARSHALL Ray Allen Carr, 69, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2019 due to complications of liver failure. At his request, no services will be held.
Ray was born in Shelbyville, Indiana on October 14, 1949. He was a 1968 graduate of Spiceland High School in Spiceland, Indiana. He was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the Army, he married Marilyn Luann Neal in December of 1978. They first moved to Columbus, Ohio and then on to Texas where they eventually settled in Marshall, Texas. Ray was an over-the-road truck driver spending several years driving liquid tanker trucks for Groendyke Transport and Martin Transport. In his earlier years Ray liked working with wood - building everything from custom insulated dog houses to chess boards and coaster sets. He also enjoyed reading about history, collecting coins and even dabbled in writing poetry over the decades. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with Marilyn and their dachshunds. He was truly a unique individual, a fact that anyone who knew him could attest to.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Jay Oliver Carr and Roberta Faye (Beatty) (Carr) Hanna, and wife Marilyn Luann (Neal) Carr. He is survived by son, Stacy Carr and his wife Tammy of Sachse, TX; granddaughter, Abby Carr; and his beloved puppy Missy. In addition, he is survived by brother Jay Dee Carr; and two children from his first marriage, Eric Carr and Sandra Kline.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society (hshcpaws.org) or a local charity of your choice.
