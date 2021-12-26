Ray Morgan Fessler
MARSHALL — Ray Morgan Fessler was born on February 2, 1945 in Mexia, Texas to Raymond C. Fessler and Mildred Morgan Fessler. He died December 21, 2021 in Tyler, Texas after suffering a massive stroke. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Palmer Fessler of Marshall. In addition to his wife, a sister, Pat Carona (Michael) survives. His five daughters and their families survive also; Genny Lawson of Mexia, Jessie Motley (Tommy) of San Angelo, Lisa Montgomery (Matt) of Dallas, Jodie Maki (Erik) of Mexia, and Amanda Montgomery (Garrett) of Lockhart. His grandchildren include Brady Walker (Stephanie), Blake Walker (Samantha ), Kori and Kinley Staggs, Nolan and Nathan Maki, Ainsley, Palmer, Morgan, Sydney, and Addison Montgomery. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, two nieces, several cousins and four aunts.
He attended schools in Marshall, Dallas, and Fort Worth and was a member of the Marshall High School class of 1963. Following high school, he worked in New Orleans and attended Navarro Junior College before joining the United States Air Force serving in Southeast Asia. He completed his service in Austin where he worked on Air Force One during the Lyndon Baines Johnson presidency.
Ray was fiercely independent, and could do anything and everything, except retire. He was self-employed for more than thirty years, often owning and operating multiple businesses at one time. After initially retiring, he purchased Neely’s Brown Pig. Once he sold the building, he again came out of retirement to operate a food trailer continuing the Neely’s Brown Pig tradition. He enjoyed horses, hunting, cooking, working with clay, and painting.
He was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall where he served as a Deacon and a member of the Hospitality Committee providing meals for the members and the Marshall community.
Pall bearers are Mike Bradbury, Joe Martino, Don Montgomery, Royce Plemmons, Jeff Seal, and Owen Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Brooks, Mike Carona, Larry Ford, Justin and Jared Seal.
A special thank you to the medical personnel in Marshall and Tyler.
Services for Mr. Fessler will be visitation at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, Marshall, Texas 75672 on Sunday, December 26 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., memorial service on Monday, December 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland, and a graveside service on Tuesday, December 28 at 2 p.m. at College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Ave. South, College Station, Texas 77840.
Officiants will be the Reverend William R. Rustenhaven, III and D.W. McLendon.
Flowers are welcome, however, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.