Raymond A. Phillips
DALLAS Raymond was born on June 6, 1925 in Marshall, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Clifford M. Phillips and passed on gently to his heavenly reward on December 25, 2020. Raymond enjoyed a very active youth centered around music, playing trombone in the high school band and dance orchestra, which led to a full music scholarship at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Later he transferred to the School of Music at North Texas State University, where he remained until entering military service during World War II in 1943.
After completing US Army basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas, he was assigned to the 88th Infantry Division in Italy through the end of the war. He earned the Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star medal, a European Theater medal with three campaign stars, plus a Presidential Unit Citation for action during the Apennines Mountains and Italian campaign.
Upon returning to the States, he re-enrolled at North Texas State on the GI Bill, in the School of Business. A unique college training program sent Raymond to work at Neiman-Marcus in Dallas, where he met Edith Flynt, who was to become his best friend and future wife.
In 1950, Raymond moved to New York City where he was employed in the furniture department of B. Altman & Co., later becoming a member of the buying staff. He returned to Dallas in 1960 to enter private business. He married Edith Flynt on September 29, 1962. At her suggestion, in January 1970 Raymond opened Phillips Galleries. Long term relationships with established French and Italian artists continued until the closing of his Gallery on December 31, 1995, upon his retirement. Edith preceded him to her eternal reward on December 21, 2007.
After Edith's passing, Raymond rekindled a long ago friendship with Mary Key Henley, who was a former Marshall resident and high school classmate. On July 2, 2014, they were married at The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Dallas, Texas. Throughout his retirement he became a prolific writer and has multiple books to his credit, with proceeds distributed to various charitable organizations.
Surviving family members include his spouse, Mary Key Henley Phillips, nieces Kay Heagerty of Pasadena California, Karen Thornton of Arcadia, California, and Joan Michelle Phillips of Newport Beach, California; nephews Mike Phillips of Pasadena, California, and Robert and Everette Phillips of Campinas, Brazil.
Interment services are pending. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN or to the Alzheimer's Association, Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter. Online condolences may be offered at www.sparkman-hillcrest.com
