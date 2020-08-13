Raymond Thermon Rosborough
MARSHALL Raymond Thermon (T-Baby-Rocking Raymond) Rosborough was born to the parentage of Joseph Rosborough and Atherine Howard Rosborough LaGrone, the last of 5 children. He attended Marshall public schools and was a member of the 1957 class of H.B. Pemberton Sr. High School. He accepted Christ at an early age at the True Vine Baptist Church where his family was one of the founding fathers of the church and also attended Rock Springs Baptist Church. As a teenager Raymond worked for Ezell Motor Company. Later he worked at Imperial Reading (Blue Buckle Manufacturing Co.,) Alcoa, and CPI, setting many records in the Wire Drawing Department. He was blessed with a mechanical mind. At various gatherings, Raymond was a DJ in the 60's and 70's often playing rhythm and blues music and country and western music. He and his first wife, Ruth Perry, were owners with co-owner, Mr. Charles McKnight of a barbecue establishment. One daughter, Lataushia Rosborough, was born to Raymond and Ruth. They reared one son Raymond S. (Moonie) Rosborough. Raymond was also a member of the Army Reserve unit, DET 1, 952nd ENGR CO(CSE), located on Pinecrest Drive. They were Combat Engineers that helped to clear land and build roads throughout America, including where Marshall High School and the Marshall Convention Center are now located. He was with this unit 36 years. Raymond, along with Capt. Lou Taylor were instrumental in helping the men of this unit receive their retirement by writing a letter to then Congressman Sam Hall for assistance. Raymond was a gentle spirit and will truly be missed. In addition to his children, he is survived by his wife Janice of 25 years. The family would like to thank the following men who helped Raymond throughout the years, Tommy Hill, Calvin Johnson and Oscar Baron Scott. Also Dr. Y. Pham, Nursing Teams-Grace, Christus Good Shepherd, Marshall Homecare and Hospice, East TX Council on Aging Visiting Angels and most recently Heritage House of Marshall, The Hospice of East Texas Pathways, workers of Good Shepherd Hospitals in Marshall and Longview and Emanuel Baptist Church.
