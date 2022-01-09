Raynor Edwin Baldwin
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida - Raynor “Ray” Baldwin was born on April 4, 1939 in Kopperston, West Virginia to A.E. Baldwin and Jesse Born. Ray was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the University Letterman’s Club (Track). On August 20, 1977, he married Texie Taylor. After selling his manufacturing business, Ray and Texie spent their retirement years traveling the world visiting over 100 countries. Ray passed away on New Year’s Eve, 2021 at the age of 82. Ray was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Texie Taylor Baldwin of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; sister-in-law, Diane Powell Taylor of Marshall, Texas; two daughters, Texie Leigh McHenry (Daniel) of Windermere, Florida; Tracy Lynn Harris (Keith) of Jupiter, Florida; nephew, Hugh Powell Taylor (Jean) of Marshall, Texas; grandson, Taylor Cameron Riley of Jupiter, Florida; and granddaughter, Texie Catherine McHenry of Windermere, Florida.
There will be a memorial service held to celebrate Ray’s life at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
There will be a memorial service held to celebrate Ray’s life at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.