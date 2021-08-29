Reba Jewel (Oney) Cook
MARSHALL — Reba Jewel (Oney) Cook was born December 11, 1940 to J.M. and Healon Oney in Marshall, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ken Cook; one son, Kenneth Cook and wife, Perri of Leesburg, Florida; one daughter, Nancy Dinkins and husband, Darrel of Shreveport, Louisiana; one sister, Joyce Reddin (Terry) of Whitehouse, Texas; and one brother, Billy Oney (Linda) of Marshall, Texas; grandchildren, Kim Gill, David Henry, Michael Henry, David Dinkins and McKenzie Ewald; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Schultz, Brennen Applegate, Alivia Applegate, Sara Henry, Lance Johnson, Jacob Henry, Isaac Henry, Logan Johnson and Luke Dinkins; great-great grandson, Lennox Winstead, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janie Bynum; and her great-grandson, Taylor Henry.
Reba loved her Lord and her family. She met Ken while he was serving in the Air Force and they wrote love letters throughout his service. When he returned from the service, they were married within the week and their love story continued for almost 64 years filled with family, faith, and adventures. Together they owned and managed several hotels, rental properties and a home construction business. Reba loved music and had the voice of an angel. She used her God-given gift to sing frequently at her church services. She loved Elvis and has an extensive collection of Elvis figurines. On Ken and Reba’s 50th wedding anniversary, they purchased a beautiful curio cabinet to display them. She loved to fish and increased her odds by talking to the fish, “Here fishy, fishy”. Reba loved to cook and took great pride in preparing meals for her family, whether it be a large breakfast with “magic juice” for her granddaughter or a delicious cake baked specially for her grandson’s birthday. The family request was always her Red Velvet Cake. It was heavenly delicious. Ken and Reba loved traveling and going on cruises and trips to visit family and friends.
However, her greatest love of all was spending quality time with her family. We would gather and play chicken foot or Skip Bo, which all of the family learned from Nanny, the original game shark. When asked to describe Reba and what her life meant, it’s easy to sum it up in one word: Christ-seeking. Reba had the heart of gold which made her compassionate, ultra- loving, and caring. She lived a life that every Christian should aspire to live. Her care and her selflessness made a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. Be encouraged to live by her example in the hopes that one day, we will all have one of her favorite things: a family reunion.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
