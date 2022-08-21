Reba Mobley Gibson
KELLER — Services for Reba Mobley Gibson, 96, of Keller, Texas, formerly of Marshall, Texas, are pending with Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
She was born on September 14, 1925, in Marshall, Texas to Hubert David Mobley and Mamie Jones Mobley and passed away on August 12, 2022, in Keller, Texas.
She was one of the first two women to work for the Texas Highway Department as a travel advisor for three and a half years. She worked at Marshall Memorial Hospital for 27 years. She and her husband were charter members of Bel-Air Baptist Church and then became members of Central Baptist Church since 1964.
She is preceded in death by her husband, W.P. Gibson; her mom and dad; Vivian Mobley Finley, Flossie Mobley Moore, Oletta Mobley Wright, Nell Cooper and Bro. H.D. Mobley, Jr.
She is survived by her son, W. Michael Gibson and wife, Jean; grandchildren, Tara Leigh Crutcher, Michael McCane and Joe McCane; great grandchildren, Jake McCane. Michael Crutcher, Taylor Lee Crutcher, Samantha Ryan McCane and Alexandra Brooke McCane.
