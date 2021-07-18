Reba Nell Duncan Hunt
WICHITA FALLS Reba Nell Duncan Hunt was born on September 10, 1921, to Dora Ethel Respess Duncan and Lawrence Odell Duncan. She passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021.
Services will occur at a later date in Marshall, Texas. She attended Marshall High School and worked for Duncan's Rainbow Floral. In 1938, she met the love of her life, Henry Maxwell Hunt. They were married on September 23, 1938, and celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary on September 24, 1988, with a party at their church surrounded by family and friends. They were married for 56 years before his passing on August 25, 1995.
Bebe and Mac were blessed with three children: Peggy Nader, Sandra Denney, and Steve Hunt. Bebe lived in Shreveport, Louisiana, for many years where she worked in retail and was a member of the altar guild at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall for many years. She and Mac settled in Marshall, Texas, on 2 acres of land, which she mowed herself for many years. If you couldn't find Bebe on her riding lawn mower, it was because she was either in the kitchen cooking for everyone or singing to her grandchildren on the swing in her backyard.
Throughout their life together, Bebe and Mac traveled extensively with family to many locations which included Egypt, Europe, Mexico, South America, and England. Bebe loved Marshall and was reluctant to move to Wichita Falls when Sandy decided she needed to be here so she could care for her. She would often comment about how much she missed the trees in Marshall. Apparently, our oak trees don't compete with the great Pines of East Texas! Fortunately, the swing on Boop's porch sufficed, and Bebe's grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed many moments with her while she scratched their backs and sang songs.
Bebe was preceded in death by parents Dora Ethel and L.O. Duncan, husband Henry Maxwell Hunt, and brother Lawrence Ray Duncan.
She is survived by her children Peggy Nader of Longview (Ron), Sandy Denney of Wichita Falls (Earl), and Steve Hunt of Belleview, FL (Kelly); Grandchildren Martha Deleice Brown, Dianna Alden (Dave), Andrea Russell (Chuck), Stephen Maxwell Hunt and Austin Ray Hunt; Sister JoAnn Cason; Nephew Michael Cason; Along with many great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by care giver and friend Mary Ann Boyce, and dear friend Mary Jo Madden. The family would like to thank the staffs of Presbyterian Manor and Hospice of Wichita Falls for caring for our dear Bebe.
