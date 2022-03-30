Reba Pope Nazzal Hubbard
LONGVIEW — Reba Pope Nazzal Hubbard, age 88, went to be with our Lord, on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born in Harleton, on November 2, 1933, to Judge and Estelle Pope, Reba was the youngest of three children. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and was greatly loved by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Willard and Gene Pope; and brother-in-law, Glen Deason.
She is survived by her sister, Lula Bell Deason; son, Greg Nazzal; two daughters, Nanci Nazzal Gilbert (Paul); and Patty Nazzal McConnell; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Christina Bolch (Aaron); Natalie Lopez (Richard); Alex Nazzal; Eric Nazzal; Matthew Gilbert (Rachael); Megan Henderson (Russell); Edward McConnell; Nicole McConnell and 11 lively great-grandchildren.
Reba’s Life Celebration will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home located at 4619 Judson Road, Longview.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
