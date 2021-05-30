Regina Ann Oates
MARSHALL On Friday, May 21, 2021, Regina Ann Oates, loving wife, mom, and NaNa passed away at age 58.
Regina was born on Monday August 13, 1962 to Dub and JoAnn Newcomb. She spent her life taking care of her family and helping anyone in need. She was the true meaning of a momma and not only raised her three children, Michael, Lisa and Krystal but had many more that adopted her as their momma too. Her world revolved around her four grand babies and she was their biggest cheerleader. One of her most favorite things to do was have sleepovers with all of them and sing and dance or just do whatever they wanted. She was always up for any adventure, she would be the first one in the car ready to go.
If you were lucky enough to be loved by her, then you always know you had someone in you corner. Regina also had a passion for saving animals.
Regina is survived by her husband, of 29 years, Roy Oates of Marshall Texas; three children Michael Lovejoy, and Jennifer, of New Caney Texas, Lisa Cherry and husband Josh, of Jefferson Texas, Krystal Lovejoy, of Marshall Texas; four grandchildren Brittany Lovejoy, Tyler Cherry, Emmalee Cherry, Bentley Folmar; four brothers Duke McCord and wife Glenda, Lake Kiowa Texas, Mickey Newcomb, Delodge Missouri, Rickey Newcomb and wife Kim, Beebe Arkansas, Tim Newcomb and wife Pam, Linden Texas. Numerous nieces, nephews and bonus kids and grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her mom, JoAnn Harrell. Her dad, Dub Newcomb. Grandson, Noah Allen Cherry. Mother in law, Kozette Oates. Sisters in law, Janet Newcomb, Vickie Oates and Kathleen Oates. Brothers in law, David Oates and Bruce Oates.
Regina's wishes were to be cremated, handled by East Texas Funeral Home-North Chapel. Memorial pending at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter, in her name.
