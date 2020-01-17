Regina Gayle Beasley
MARSHALL Regina Gayle Beasley was born September 25, 1956 in Tatum, Oklahoma to James Douglas, Jr. (d) and Ioma Joyce Williams Beasley (d).
She graduated from Marshall High School in 1974 and obtained a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches, Texas in 1978. As a career educator, Regina taught, nurtured, and guided her students while working in Atlanta, Waskom, and Jefferson Independent School Districts. She retired from education in 2012.
Regina was inducted into Nu Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in 1985 in Marshall, Texas.
Regina Gayle is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Duane Elliott Beasley.
Mourning her departure but cherishing her memories are aunt, JoEtta Beasley Gray and cousin, Kimberlee Michele Gray both of Marshall, Texas; other relatives, cousins and special friends.
Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Marshall, Texas on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 12:00 noon, interment following at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing is scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2020 at Peoples Legacy Annex Marshall, Texas from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
