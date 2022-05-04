Rev. Kenneth Flanagan
MARSHALL — Funeral Services will be held at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 am and burial to follow at Colonial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Beloved brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Kenneth Flanagan, age 85, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Longview, Texas. He was born on August 5, 1936, in Tatum, Texas to Frank and Josephine Flanagan.
Kenneth was married to Lettie Carroll Lindsay on June 23, 1955. He worked as a machinist by trade but found his true calling and surrendered to the ministry in 1972. As a pastor, he shared the gospel and helped many people down the path to accepting Jesus as their Savior. He was a great mentor, had a big caring heart, and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.
He is preceded in death by his son Frank Daniel Flanagan, daughter Wendy Annette Flanagan, father Frank Melton Flanagan, Mother Josephine Armstrong Flanagan, stepmother Jennie Irene Logan Flanagan, sisters Annie Lou Flanagan Graves “Sal”, Minnie Bell Flanagan, Joe Ruth Flanagan, Fairest Opal Flanagan George, and brother Frank Junior Flanagan “Brother”.
He is survived by his wife, Lettie Carroll Lindsay Flanagan and sister Margie Flanagan Adkins both of Marshall; children, Philip Flanagan and wife Lori of White Oak, Nancy Flanagan Teague of Spring, and Karen Flanagan Haden and husband JC of Marshall; grandchildren, Michael Ashdown and wife Nicole of Tyler, Larissa Teague Patton and husband Joseph of Spring, Wendy Kay Teague Cervantes and husband David of Whitehouse, Cathryn Haden and Joseph Haden both of Marshall, Anna Flanagan and Kenneth Flanagan both of White Oak; great-grandchildren include: Aiden, Beckett, and Winter along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends that all held a special place in his heart.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Clearview Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.