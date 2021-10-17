Rex Bramlett, Jr.
KARNACK, TX — A Celebration of the Life of Mr. Mead Rex Bramlett, Jr. will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Karnack United Methodist Church in Karnack, TX. Rev. Mark Landers will be officiating.
Mead Rex Bramlett, Jr. was born April 17, 1957 in Killeen, TX to Lt. Col. Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr. and Mattie Price Odom Bramlett. He passed from this life August 20, 2021 in Marshall, TX.
Mr. Rex Bramlett was a quiet man who loved nature. He met the love of his life, Mrs. Vicky Bramlett, at her 20th birthday party and the two were married in 1978 and spent many happy years together. Mr. Bramlett was an electrician working both in residential and commercial. Rex loved being on the water at Caddo Lake. Duck season was his absolute favorite, but any time he could be in the woods or out fishing was a close second. He took pride in serving his community and was fire chief for the Karnack Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Above all, Rex loved his family greatly.
Mr. Rex Bramlett was preceded in death by his daughter, Meghann Bramlett, his parents; and his brother, Monty Bramlett. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Mrs. Vicky Bramlett; his daughter, Amanda Bramlett; his grandchildren, Tori Bramlett-Gant, and Trey Gant; his brothers, Mike Bramlett and wife Erin, and Mark Bramlett and wife Lorrie, and numerous nieces, nephews, beloved relatives and friends. Mead Rex Bramlett, Jr. is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
