Rhudale Jones Roberson
MARSHALL A celebration of life for Rhudale Jones Roberson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Wills Point Community Center in Wills Point, Texas.
She was born January 29, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas and departed this life May 12, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved making jewelry, hats and scarves for her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her mother Patsy Horton, husband and father of her children Michael W. Jones, and husband Mike Roberson.
She is survived by her children Patricia Durham and Bryan Jones, grandchildren Tyler and Kelsey Jones, and, Benjamin and Austin Durham, as well as brothers Butch McElroy, Roger McElroy and Michael Hernie; and sisters Lanise Sharpless and Doris Hoosier.
