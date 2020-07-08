Richard Allan Burns
RICHARDSON Beloved father, husband and brother was born February 3, 1947 in Columbia, Mo. He passed into the Lord's presence on June 9 of this year at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burns and mother, Wanda Robinson Burns. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Claire Burns; his brother, Robert Burns; his children, Rufus Blair, Gavra Woyewodzic and Allison Burns; and his grandchildren Kyla Burns and Rachel Blair. Memorial services will be held at Restland on July 11, 2020 at 2 pm in the chapel.
Richard loved his family. He loved music and dance. He loved to travel. He was generous with his time and his love towards his children. He was present for every concert, dance recital, sport event or parent conference. He was the best boo-boo kisser and splinter taker outer. He never missed an opportunity to be present for those he loved. This transferred to grandchildren as well. He had a life well lived and a laugh that will forever be remembered by family and friends.
Memorials can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1333 Belt Line Road, Garland, Texas 75040-3267.
Richard loved his family. He loved music and dance. He loved to travel. He was generous with his time and his love towards his children. He was present for every concert, dance recital, sport event or parent conference. He was the best boo-boo kisser and splinter taker outer. He never missed an opportunity to be present for those he loved. This transferred to grandchildren as well. He had a life well lived and a laugh that will forever be remembered by family and friends.
Memorials can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1333 Belt Line Road, Garland, Texas 75040-3267.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.